Two militants killed, camps destroyed

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Two terrorists were killed while four of their camps destroyed as Frontier Corps conducted an intelligence based operation in Kahan Dera Bugti on Sunday.

“FC Balochistan conducted special IBOs in Kahan, Dera Bugti- Chattar/Uch [wherein] four terrorists camps [were] destroyed,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

“During exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” the statement added.

In another IBO in Turbat, FC Balochistan (South) foiled [a] terrorist activity, the communique said, “During the last two days, FC Balochistan (South) busted a network of terrorists and their facilitators.”

Two terrorists facilitators have been arrested and heavy cache of arms and ammunition recovered, which was being transported to carry out terrorist activity in Turbat, it added.

On Saturday, Balochistan FC foiled a major terrorist attack while conducting intelligence-based operations in different parts of the province.

Last week, the army announced successful completion of its ground offensive in Khyber Agency’s Rajgal Valley a week ago. The valley is a rugged and difficult terrain that was seen as key infiltration point for terrorist groups including Da’ish to cross over from neighbouring Afghanistan to Pakistan.