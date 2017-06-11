Two member team of UNIDO, GCIP visit RCCI

Rawalpindi

The two member team of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) led by National Project Coordinator Global Clean tech Innovation Programme (GCIP), Shahina Waheed called on president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Raja Amer Iqbal. Shahina Waheed appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting business activities and taking lead in new initiatives. While highlighting the role of UNIDO and GCIP she said the prime objective was to assist the sustainable development of industrial sector in the Pakistan. She said GCIP is supporting Pakistani entrepreneurs (SMEs and Startups) with the best ideas that deal with today’s most imperative energy, environmental and economic challenges through a competition based approach. The Programme focuses on fostering emerging and commercially viable clean technology startups to fuel green industrial growth in the country, while small and medium-sized enterprises are provided with training, mentoring, and access to potential investors. Through this cleantech ecosystem and accelerator approach, the GCIP catalyzes investment to support and accelerate startup entrepreneurs towards the development and commercialization of their innovative ideas, she added.—APP