Two LJ terrorists escape from Central Jail: SP, DSP among dozen arrested

Staff Reporter

Two members of banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LJ) managed to escape Karachi’s Central Jail late Wednesday. The two under-trial prisoners, Sheikh Muhammad Arif Firon and Ahmed Khan Arif Manako, were present in the jail’s judicial complex for a hearing when they managed to escape, said an official. 12 police personnel, including the jail superintendent and deputy jail superintendent, were arrested at the behest of Sindh law and prisons minister. The two suspects were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department in 2013 over their involvement in dozens of targeted and sectarian killings. They belong to Naeem Bokhari group. A case was registered in New Town police station against the 12 police personnel arrested in the case. The incident occurred despite a rehearsal conducted in the jail by security officials three days ago, informed sources. The escape of the two high-profile under-trial prisoners has raised serious concerns about the security of the prison which housed a large number of hardened criminals including hardcore terrorists. The law enforcement agencies had tightened security of the jail in the wake of the inmates’ escape from the prison over the past few years. The counter terrorism department (CTD) officials said they were making all-out efforts to nab fugitives as they were checking out details of the inmates’ meeting at the prison and other inmates were also being questioned to elicit information about the escaped prisoners. Meanwhile, police had conducted raids in the city’s Korangi and Orangi neighbourhoods where suspected militants’ residences are located.