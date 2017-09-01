Two LDA officials held in Rs 160m graft Case

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested four Lahore Development Authority (LDA)’s senior officials for embezzling and making a loss of Rs 160m (approx) to government exchequer in a case of commercialization of properties by submitting bogus cash receipts. The officials arrested include, Deputy Dir (DD) LDA, Ghulam Ashghar; DD Revenue Department, LDA, Muhammad Saleem; Assistant Director, EME Department, LDA Syed Waqar Abbas, and Nabeel Ahmed Data Entry Operator (DEO), LDA.