Two lawyers, three police men injured

Protest against MDA

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (ajk)

At least two lawyers and three police constables received minor injuries when the law enforcement agencies moved to disperse dozens of the furious lawyers who allegedly stormed the office of the Director Estate Management Mirpur Development Authority here on Thursday for his indifferent attitude towards the common man including the legal fraternity besides for allegedly indulging in massive corruption and malpractices during the performance of the his duties.

District Bar Association led by its President Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate has given dead line of next two days to the AJK government of meeting its demands including the suspension of The Director Estate Management, MDA, from service for dereliction of duties and the issuance of a letter from the higher MDA authorities about early expedition of the long-standing pending applications of over 120 shelter-less lawyers / Members of the DBA about allotment of residential plots in any housing sector of the MDA in Mirpur. The DBA maintained that despite repeated reminders, in writing, verbally and through telephone calls by the DBA President and the Secretary General, the DEM of MDA Imran Shaheen paid no response by expediting their applications positively.

Deputy Commissioner Ansar Yaqoob, SSP Raja Irfan Salim and other officials of the district administration rushed the scene and brought the situation under control. Police contingent was immediately summoned at the site immediately to overcome the situation.