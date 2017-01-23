Two killed, three injured in separate firing incidents in city

City Reporter

Two people were killed, including an alleged suspect and three were injured in different firing incidents in Karachi on Sunday.

An alleged robber was shot dead by a citizen in North Nazimabad Block-F area, according to SP Gulberg Bashir Barohi.

According to media reports, two suspects were attempting to flee after robbing Inam Khan; however, Khan opened fire on the robbers and killed one of them. The deceased’s partner managed to escape.

The identity of the suspect is not yet revealed to the press. His body has been shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal examination.

Meanwhile, in another incident at a wedding hall near Sakhi Hasan Chowrangi, two people were injured when a security guard accidently fired on them. The guard has been taken into custody by authorities.

Relief sources informed that a woman was gunned down by unidentified suspects at Hassan Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar. In Orangi town a passerby woman was injured due to firing by unknown suspects.