Two killed as roof collapses in Bajaur

Islamabad

Two people including a minor were killed and five others injured in different roof collapse incidents in Bajaur Agency. According to police sources, roof of a house collapsed killing 7-year old and injured four others children in Kharari Kalle area of Mamond tehsil,a private news channel reported.

The injured children were shifted to agency headquarter hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, in another incident in Sewi area, a woman was killed as a wall collapsed. Meanwhile, at least five people were injured in a rain- related incident in Gharib Abad locality in Dherai area of district Mardan.

Meanwhile, five people including two women were injuried when avalanches hit two vehicles in the mountainous area of Kohistan in Khyber pakhtunkhwa. According to Kohistan district administration, avalanches hit two vehicles leaving five people including two women injured. The injured were shifted to Dasu hospital for treatment,reported a private news channel.—APP