Two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces

Srinagar

Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Basit Ahmed and said to be members of Hizbul Mujahideen, were martyred during a siege and a search operation at Pazalpora in Rafiabad area of the district by Indian forces.

Ever since the death of Burhan Wani, a top commander with Hizbul Mujahideen in July last year, Kashmiri freedom fighters have increasingly met Indian forces in armed encounters across the valley.

On June 11, Indian troops martyred a Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district, raising the number of killed in fake encounters in the territory to seven since June 9.—INP