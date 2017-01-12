Two Kashmir varsity officials held on fake charges

Nigeen

Police have arrested two officials of Kashmir University for their alleged involvement in fake ‘coal scam’.

Few days ago, Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir (UK) Professor Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi had handed over a case related to the embezzlement of lakhs of rupees in procurement of hard-coke to police station Nigeen that had registered a formal case.

Sources said that after police investigation the role of two top officials of the Varsity was established in the scam and they have been arrested.

An official from Kashmir University told CNS that both the arrested employees belong to the Department of Registrar.

“It is a serious matter and both the officials may be suspended in one or two days,” he said.

Top police officials showed reluctance to divulge information about the case, however, a lower rung policeman confirmed that the role of few employees has been established and they have been called for questioning.—KR