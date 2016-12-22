Two JKLF leaders arrested, lodged in police station

Trehgam

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Wednesday said that two of their leaders have been arrested by police in frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir. A spokesman said that Vice-chairman JKLF Muhammad Afzal and senior activist Muhammad Afzal Mir have been arrested by police.

“Both have been lodged at police station Trehgam Kupwara,” he said, adding that JKLF chairman Yasin Malik while strongly condemning these arrests has said that oppression unleashed against political leaders and activists is condemnable.—GK