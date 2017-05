Tehran

Two Iranian border guards were killed and five others injured in an armed clash with the Party for Free Life in Kurdistan (PJAK) militants in northwest of Iran, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The clash erupted on Saturday evening as the Iranian forces were on their mission along the Urmieh border regiment.

Over the past years, Iran’s western borders have faced security threats from the PJAK, an anti-Iranian Kurdish group linked to Turkey’s outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party.—NNI