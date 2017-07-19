Two more IOK youth martyred by Indian troops

Burgeoning state terror

Thousands attend funerals of martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth, bringing the toll to five during the past twenty-four hours.

The troops during a siege and search operation killed two youth in Gurez area of Bandipora district, today. Earlier, three youth identified as Showkat Lohar, Muzaffar Hajam and Nasir Ahmad were killed in a fake encounter in Achabal area of Islamabad district, last night. It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Army has started aerial bombardment to kill people and demolish houses in the territory.

Meanwhile, thousands of people including women and children participated in the last rites of the youth, Showket Lohar and Muzaffar Hajam at their ancestral villages in Arwani and Kokernag areas of Pulwama district, today. They were buried amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Complete shutdown was observed in Islamabad and Pulwama areas against the killings of martyred youth. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed while public transport remained off the road. Mobile and Internet services were snapped in the two districts. Resistance leaders Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Maulana Abbas Ansari and Mirwaiz-led forum in their separate statements in Srinagar lashed out at the puppet authorities for detaining Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and preventing him from attending the funeral prayers of his uncle, Tariq Ahmad Buch. Media reports have said that the Indian authorities in the name of so-called security are impeding the free movement of trucks carrying daily commodities from Jammu to Kashmir valley, resulting in severe shortage of essentials of life including medicines and food items. The reports said the business activities have virtually come to a halt in the valley and if the situation continues to prevail there would be economic devastation in the Valley.

The book ‘Idea of Pakistan’ authored by KK Aziz and edited by detained Ameer of Muslim Deeni Mahaz, Dr Muhammad Qasim, was launched at a function in Srinagar. The book was released by Islamic scholar Abdul Majeed Dar and President of Kashmir Bar Association, Advocate Main Abdul Qayoom. In another incident, unidentified gunmen shot at and critically injured one Nazir Ahmad Shah in Qazigund area.—KMS