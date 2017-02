Two int’l skiing events closing ceremony held

Malam Jabba

The closing ceremony of Chief of Air Staff Karakorum Ski Championship and Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup on Friday held at Malam Jabba, Swat.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, who is also President Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP) was the chief guest at the occasion.

Several International Skiers from various countries including Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan along with Pakistani skiers participated in both men and women categories of these events. The results of the both events are given below:

Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup Men’s Categories, category Giant Slalom-I, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In category Giant Slalom-II, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) declared 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In category Slalom-I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) while category Slalom-II, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) got positions respectively.

In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom-I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) while category Giant Slalom-II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) got positions respectively.

In category Slalom-I, Ifra Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan), Zainab Sohail (Pakistan) while in Slalom-II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd potions respectively.

In CAS Karakorum Ski Championship:

Men’s Categories Giant Slalom-I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine) and Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) while Giant Slalom-II category Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) and in Slalom-I Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine), Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) and Slalom-II, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine), Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom-I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan) while Giant Slalom-II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Umamma Wali (Pakistan) and Slalom-I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan) and in Slalom-II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

The chief guest awarded bouquets to the winning ski players.—APP