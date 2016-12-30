Two injured in blast outside Rahim Yar Khan mosque

Rahim yar khan

At least two people were injured in a blast occurred outside the Counter-terrorism department office at Police Lines in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday.

According to media reports Rescue officials claimed there were two attackers, a man and a burqa-clad individual. The burqa-clad attacker allegedly blew themselves up while the other fled, according to rescue officials.

Local police sources told the burqa-clad attacker was a man who succumbed to his injuries after attempting to carry out a suicide attack.

Deputy Superintendent Police Chaudhry Ashraf also said the explosion was a suicide attack. He said two police officials were injured in the attack.

Local police sources claimed two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were targeted by the attackers as they come out of the mosque after Friday prayers. The mosque is situated close to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah while speaking to private Tv said it was a suicide attack targeting CTD and police officials “but thankfully there was no loss.” “Some people were injured. We are still receiving details about the attack.”

“The CTD is conducting operations all over Punjab. Threats do exist. This has happened before, when a CTD officer was targeted. CTD officers are aware of the threat alert,” Sanaullah said.

The law minister added that officials have not been been able to verify the number of attackers and the nature of the attack as yet.

The wounded were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital and rescue officials said the two were in stable condition.

Rescue officials reached the site of the blast and police cordoned off the area, eyewitnesses told. A search operation was launched in the aftermath of the attack.—SABAH