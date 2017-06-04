Two Indian soldiers killed, four injured in attack

India launches anti-Hurriyat leaders drive

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, frustrated over the exemplary unity among the Kashmiri people and Hurriyet leaders, Indian authorities have launched a malicious campaign to malign the Hurriyet leadership and the ongoing freedom movement.

Indian National Investigation Agency is continuing a massive crackdown against the resistance leaders to implicate them in false cases to break their resolve towards the freedom movement.

The NIA has conducted raids on the offices and residences of many leaders and subjected them to harassment. The NIA had already questioned some Hurriyet leaders including Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar. Besides, the NIA reportedly registered a fake FIR against some Hurriyet leaders.

Meanwhile, two Indian soldiers were killed and four others injured in an attack on a convoy of Indian Army on Srinagar-Jammu Highway at Lower Munda near Qazigund, today. Soon after the incident, Indian forces’ personnel cordoned off the area and launched a massive operation to nab the attackers. The Srinagar-Jammu Highway was closed for traffic.

Complete shutdown, marked by anti-India demonstrations, was observed in Islamabad town, today, against the brutalities of Indian police.—KMS