Nowgam

In occupied Kashmir, two Indian policemen were injured in an attack in Srinagar.

The policemen were wounded after some unknown persons lobbed a grenade on a police party in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The injured cops were removed to SMHS Hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and started a massive operation to nab the attackers.—KMS