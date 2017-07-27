Two including a notable of community shot dead

Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

At least two persons including a notable of the community were gunned down over an old ongoing deadly dispute between two groups of Lolai community persons at village Bado near Dakhan Town, in the limits of Bado Police Station, some 60 kilometers away from here, on late other night.

According to SHO Bado Police Station, Imdad Ali Shar that two persons including a notable of the Lolai community were sitting at street of the village when two unidentified armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them, which resulting, a notable of the community identified as Hubdar Ali, aged around 50, was killed on place of firing while Hafeez Ali Jagirani, aged around 38, who was said to be the son-in-law of deceased, was sustained severe bullet wounds and later he succumbed to his injuries in Larkana Hospital during treatment, SHO maintained.