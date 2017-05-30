Two hunting houbara bustard arrested

Bahawalpur

The wildlife department arrested two hunters, their two accomplices managed to flee while a jeep was impounded here on Monday. The wildlife department team on a tip-off conducted operation in Kaghanwala area of Cholistan, Bahawalpur dis-trict.

During operation two hunters illegally hunting Houbara Bustard and other birds were arrested while their two ac-complices managed to flee. A jeep being used by the hunters was also impounded and the nabbed hunters were produced in tehsil Yazman session court which gave them into police custody for investigation.—INP