Two hunting houbara bustard arrested

11

Bahawalpur

The wildlife department arrested two hunters, their two accomplices managed to flee while a jeep was impounded here on Monday. The wildlife department team on a tip-off conducted operation in Kaghanwala area of Cholistan, Bahawalpur dis-trict.
During operation two hunters illegally hunting Houbara Bustard and other birds were arrested while their two ac-complices managed to flee. A jeep being used by the hunters was also impounded and the nabbed hunters were produced in tehsil Yazman session court which gave them into police custody for investigation.—INP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR