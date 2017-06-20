Two held for looting people outside ATMs

Shehzad town police station Monday arrested two criminals involved in snatching cash from people outside Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and recovered weapons and cash from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team under supervision of SHO Shehzad town police station Inspector Fiaz Ahmed Ranjha arrested Bilal and Ibrar Shah involved in snatching cash from people at gun point.

Police recovered Rs 20,000 and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from them while further investigation is underway from them.—APP

