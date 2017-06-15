Two held with illegal weapons

City Reporter

Snap Checking Team City Division seized illegal weapons and arrested two persons during checking. The team officials, on suspecision, signalled drivers of two vehicles to stop in Misri Shah area but they did not follow their signal. Upon which, the officials chased and stopped them and recovered two rifles, four pistols, 14 magazines and 300 rounds and arrested from their possession. City Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad and SP Security Abadat Nisar given cash and certificates to the cops including Constable Kamran, Constable Liaqat Ali and Waqas for showing best performance.