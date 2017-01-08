Two held for taking money fraudulently

Staff Reporter

An FIA team of the anti-corruption circle on Saturday arrested two persons for receiving money from people fraudulently and recovered fake appointment letters, deposit slips, loan forms, etc.

According to an FIA spokesman, the team had received information that the accused, identified as Shabbir Hussain and Salamat Ali Chohan, were taking money from people on the pretext of providing them employment, or helping them secure loans from banks.

A raid was conducted and accused Shabbir Hussain was arrested from his office, situated at Nishatabad area of Faisalabad and recovered fake documents from him.

A case has been registered against him. Later, the team also arrested another accused, Salamat Chohan from a Lahore area.