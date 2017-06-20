Two get death sentence in triple murder case

A sessions court Monday handed down death sentence on three counts to two accused involved in a triple murder case.

The convicts including Niamat and Salamat were also ordered to pay Rs 1,500,000 each as fine. However, the court acquitted Waris, Sajjad, Wazir Ali and Karamat by giving them benefit of doubt.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ijaz Ahmad announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

According to the prosecution, the convicts had killed Kala Gujjar, his gunmen Niamat Ali and Adnan on April 11, 2011 over personal enmity. Resultantly a case (335/11) was lodged under sections 302, 148 and 149 of the PPC against them by Mughalpura police station.—APP

