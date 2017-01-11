Two gang war accused apprehended

Staff Reporter

In the continuing crackdown against criminal elements in Karachi, intelligence agencies apprehended two gang war accused from Lyari area on Monday night.

According to details, intelligence agencies conducted a raid in Eido Lane area of Lyari and arrested two gang war accused. Sources said that the arrested accused were members of Uzair Baloch group.

Sources further informed that the arrested accused were wanted in several cases of extortion and target killing.

In another incident, at least two women were injured in Landhi area on Tuesday when unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a house.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Police says it is investigating the incident.

According to security sources, a new wave of violence has gripped the city and sporadic attacks and killings are on the rise. The city, however, has witnessed reduced violence after the government initiated the Karachi Operation in 2013.