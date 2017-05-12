Two of same family killed in Indian LoC violation

FO summons envoy, condemns cross-border firing

Staff Reporter

Kotli, Azad Kashmir/Islamabad

A father and his son were killed and several others of same family members injured as Indian border forces opened unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LOC) in Azad Kashmir on Thursday.

Indian border forces targeted civilian population at Khoi Ratta Sector in Kotli, Azad Kashmir due to which a man and his son were killed. Several of their family members including children were also injured in the attack.

Pakistan forces managed to silence the guns by giving a befitting response to the Indian fire.It should be noted that four Pakistani civilians were injured as Indian forces had resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at the Line of Control on Sunday.

Meanwhile Pakistan has strongly condemned the Indian firing on the LoC.

In a tweet message, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya said that the firing resulted in the killings of innocent civilians.

Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to lodge a protest against unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“FO Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the night of 10th and 11th May, 2017,” said the release.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” further said the statement issued from the FO.

The FO also urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

The ceasefire violations were committed in Tandar, Subzkot, Khuiratta, Baroh, Bagsar and Khanjar sectors, added the statement.

Earlier, on May 6, four persons from the same family were injured in Nakyal sector of Kotli district after a shell had landed on their house in the Dharoti Mohra village.