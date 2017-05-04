Two extremes

Naiha Faisal

Karachi

People of Pakistan need to be inculcated with ethos of liberalism and shun extremism; these are two opposite traits. People need to understand that there every religion has taught humanity and kindness. This is the primary message of Islam which has laid greater emphasis on humanity than any other religion. Best contribution a citizen can make is to counsel his offspring to be kind and accommodating of others. We must teach our children to be accepting of other’s ideology/views. They should learn to respect other’s views. If someone’s ideology hurts your sentiments or someone commits acts to hurt your beliefs, you should adopt peaceful means to express your reservations, because violence does not resolve any issue in the world. There is a saying “blood cannot clean blood.” I sincerely believe this will bring a remarkable change in attitude of our people and promote tolerance and peace in Pakistan.