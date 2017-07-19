Two development schemes approved

Staff Reporter

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of energy and health sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 9462.105 million.

These schemes were approved in the 4th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year, presided over by Punjab Planning and Development Department Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, while, P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all P&D Board members, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments attended the meeting, according to a handout issued here Tuesday.