Two-day workshop on renewable energy starts

United Nations Industrial Development Organization UNIDO, Saturday started a 2-day workshop on National policy framework for renewable energy and energy efficiency for industrial sector.

The workshop highlighted on the current institutional policy framework on renewable energy and energy efficiency in Pakistan and drawing inferences from other countries in the region.

Within the framework of one of its ongoing project entitled “Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan” which is funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF) the ultimate goal of this UNIDO and GEF Project is to avoid Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by developing and promoting a market environment that will stimulate investments in industrial development in renewable energy and energy efficiency project in industry which, in turn, will support industrial development in Pakistan. This UNIDO and GEF project seeks to promote the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies and services in industries.—APP

