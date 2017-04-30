Two-day Spring Carnival starts

The two-day Spring Carnival-2017 started in Federal Capital on Saturday with exciting activities. A private organization Itret Zee Shan is organizing the event with an objective to entertain the residents of federal capital.

The event organizer said that the Carnival will be attended by people of every age group. The two-day event will be a Family Gala, and consist of numerous events including food court, concert by (Falak Shabir, Abdullah Qureshi, Shan Khan, Gul muhammad, film screening (Boss Baby), Rj and Dj, Magic Show, Puppet Show, Music Show, Lantern display, Bone Fire, Fire Dance, kids fun land and other miniature, similar events.—APP

