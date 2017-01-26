Two-day conference ‘Startup Lahore’ begins

Staff Reporter

A two-day conference and an exhibition to promote entreprenureship titled ‘Startup Lahore’ at Arfa Software Technology Park here on Thursday. The MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan (MITEFP) is holding the event in collaboration with Information Technology University (ITU). Speaking at the first day, Advisor to CM Punjab and Vice Chancellor Information Technology University (ITU) Dr Umar Saif said: “Our youth has the best talent and abilities of entrepreneurship and they can prove it at any forum if they are provided enabling environment”. Dr Saif said ‘Startup Lahore’ was a message of hope towards self-reliance to youth by sharing new and innovative ideas. He said the interest witnessed in the event was highly encouraging as 220 companies had applied and 85 exhibitors set up their stalls. “Innovative ideas and emergence of new companies have proved that doors of opportunity are open in the country and they have forced the world to pay attention towards Pakistan”, he added.