Two-day children literature festival starts

Larkana

The Children Literature Festival (CLF), jointly organized by the Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and the Sindh Education and Literacy Department started here on Wednesday at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

MPA and Chairman Standing Committee on Education Khursheed Ahmed Junejo inaugurated the two-day CLF. The colourful performance by young students set the tone for the event.

MPA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo while speaking on the occasion reaffirmed his commitment to bring back literary life to Larkana by holding such events. He said that the Sindh Education and Literacy Department had a clear road map to increase literacy and improve reading habits among the children living in the province.—APP