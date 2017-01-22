Two-day book bazaar concludes

A two-day weekly book Bazaar concluded here on Saturday. It was inagurated on Friday at premises of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Talking to APP an official said, “the publishers and book sellers of Islamabad and Rawalpindi set up their stalls at weekly book bazaar.

The bazaar remained open from 9 am to 7 pm for two-days”. Books on various subjects were available at the bazaar on discounted rates.—APP

