Two coal power plants to be set up in Hub & Thar under CPEC

Islamabad

Two coal fired power plants having capacity of 1650 MW will be set up in Hub, Balochistan and Thar, Sindh under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Documents relating to Power Purchase Agreement and Implementation Agreement were signed in Islamabad Wednesday among China Power Hub Generation Company, HUBCO and Private Power Infrastructure Board.

Under the agreements, 1320 MW coal fired power plant will be established in Hub, Balochistan and 330 MW in Thar, Sindh.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif who was present on the occasion termed these projects a major milestone.

He said construction work on 1320 MW power plant in Hub has already begun and these two projects will be completed in 2019. This is demonstrative of the fact that the Government is fully implementing projects to be completed after its present tenure keeping in view the future requirements of energy.

The Minister said the Government is giving preference to use local coal from Thar for generating cheap electricity. He said these projects will open up new chapter in the energy sector and in the coming years Thar will be the centre of energy supply. These projects will prove to be pilot projects as Thar coal will be opened up.—INP