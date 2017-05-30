Two civilian elders killed in Uri

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops killed two elderly civilians along the Line of Control in Uri area of Kupwara district after dubbing them as mujahideen, media reports said.

Gravediggers and locals while belying the Indian army’s claim told media that the slain men were civilians, who were well into their eighties. The gravediggers were forced to quietly bury the deceased in the darkness of the night. The member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Rasheed in a statement asked police to reveal the identity of the elderly men killed in Uri area by the troops. He said, “Not only the killed were much elderly aged persons but burying them in the darkness of the night has given rise to some vital questions which need to be answered.”—KMS