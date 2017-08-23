Two Chinese students of IIUI embrace Islam

Staff Reporter

In a spiritual ceremony held at International Islamic University Islamabad, two Chinese students embraced Islam; President of the university Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh taught them Kalima Tayabh, a pre-requisite for converting into Islam. One of newly converted Muslim girl LivXia (Muslim name Maryam) is a student of MA Education 3rd semester and belongs to AnHui province of China.

LivXia’s husband Abdullah was also student of IIUI and during the course of study embraced Islam form Buddhism some years back.

While, second young one Zhang Zhen Hao (Muslim Name Muhammad) who embraced Islam is also relative of Abdullah.

The very ceremony was also attended by Vice Presidents Dr. Muhammad Munir, Dr. Bashir Khan, Deans, Directors and other high officials of the university.

On the occasion, while expressing the views, LivXia (Maryam) was very happy and said that she feels peace and calmness in her heart and soul. She further said that difference of evils and good deeds, particularly the concepts of hereafter have also become very clear.

Maryam was of the view that teachings of Islam have impressive messages which molded her towards Islam. She also requested the attendees to pray for determination and openness of mind to understand the obligations of Islam. In his views, Zhang Zhen Hao, was very happy to embrace Islam, said truthfulness of Islam has been clear to me and he is very fond to study Islam more.

He thanked all the persons who motivated him towards Islam and showed the right path of life.

On the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh said, Allah has made Islam easy; being Muslim, everybody is responsible for the preaching and spreading the true message of Islam to all mankind. President IIU also said, there is no hardship and oppression in Islam and Prophet (PBUH) said teaching of Islam must be conveyed in soft and adoptable ways.

He also thanked and appreciated all the persons and means that played key role to make them convenient to embrace Islam. Dr. Al-Draiweesh also prayed for the peace, prosperity and comfort in their life.