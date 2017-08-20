Two Chinese national team cricketers to play PSL next year

BEIJING: Two players of China national cricket team will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the next edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Cricket to be played next year, China Representative, Amir Suhail Afridi said on Sunday.

The two players have already been selected from Chinese national team and a formal contract with the players will be signed by the Head of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi during his visit to the Chinese capital next month, he told APP on telephone from Keqiao county.

He said, Pakistani community is making efforts to promote cricket in China and observed that Chinese youth have a passion to learn this game.

“We have organized a number of cricket matches to introduce this game among the locals. We provide free transportation to attract more and more people to watch cricket,” he added.

Amir Afridi informed that official coaches would be provided for promoting cricket at school and college level, adding, “We have provided cricket kits to different schools and colleges.”

He said, Pakistan’s sports goods are famous all over the world and Pakistani businessmen could find a new market for their products by introducing cricket in China.

“China is a huge market for sports items and Pakistan traders could create a new market by exporting cricket and footballs kits,” he added.

He informed that a proposal has been submitted to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organize Pakistan’s cricket team matches in China instead of United Arab Emirates (UAE) or other neutural venues.

Meanwhile, President, Pakistani Community Keqiao (PCK) Abdullah Afridi said his organization has offered the local authorities to help make a cricket ground in the city.

He said Pakistanis have been living in this county and adjoining Yi Wu city for the last 20 years and introducing Pakistan culture among the local population.

“We organize cricket matches on week-end to promote this game among Chinese people,” he added.

He said that every year, Pakistanis organize events to celebrate Independence Day and Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm in Keqiao, popular for its polyester fabric manufacturing all over the world.

“We are living here for a long time and are contributing to the development of both Pakistan and China,” he added.

He, however, said that Pakistani community has asked the local administration to help set up educational institutions for the education of their children.

He said around 30 Pakistani traders have voluntarily donated blood for the injured of recent earthquake in China’s Sichuan province.

“Our goodwill gesture has widely been appreciated by the Chinese brethren and sisters but we consider it our duty,” he added.

Pakistani community is in close contact with Pakistan Counsel General, Shanghai for resolution of their issues, he added.

Related