Two children among six die as rain lashes Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

At least six persons, including two children, died as heavy showers lashed Karachi for the second day Thursday, bringing miseries, traffic jams, car breakdowns, inundation and power failure in its wake.

Storms drains were choked, which former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, and now his successor, Murad Ali had failed to address to the issues properly.

Mustafa Kamal, through round the clock efforts for four years, had brought about a reliable drainage system in Karachi, with the result that I.I. Chundrigargh Road, Share Faisal, and several other areas in central district, PIB Colony, etc were spared of agony of inundation, which had persisted for decades and was a major problem during rains.

Now that these storm drain some of them laid anew for miles together, remained unattended, they got chocked, and rain water hardly found the way to the underground drainage system.

Two children were killed under an under-construction underpass, and four more deaths were reported from different localities. Two people had been electrocuted on Wednesday, raising the death toll during two days of rains in Karachi to eight.