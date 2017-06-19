Two butchers held for selling stale, stinking meat

Rafiullah Mandokhail

ZHOB

Crackdown against selling of substandard, dead and sick animals’ meat, in-charge slaughterhouse Dr Naseebullah Kakar found two butchers while selling sick animals’ poor quality meat during a raid here Sunday. Acting on a tip-off a team headed by the in-charge slaughterhouse Dr Naseebullah Kakar raided meat market and found two butchers red-handed while selling sick animals meat. The team seized hundreds of kilograms of stale and stinking beef during the raid.

‘Two butchers have been sent to police station on the charges of selling substandard meat, that was not verified and stamped by a veterinary doctor,’ Dr Naseebullah said. Slaughtering of animals and selling meat under unhygienic condition would not be tolerated at any cost and the authorities concerned would take strict action to keep a check on such practices. Those found guilty, would be sent behind the bars, he warned.

‘The yellow colored meat is from sick animal, which is the main reason of spread Hepatitis and other fatal diseases, ’ he said. The department has accelerated action against substandard meat sellers in the city and no one would be allowed to play with human lives, the doctor added. Police have registered a case against arrested butchers for violation of health, livestock, municipal administration and environmental laws.