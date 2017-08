Our Correspondent

Chaman

Balochistan police on Monday defused two bombs planted outside a political leader’s residence in Chaman, police said, foiling a major attack.

Unknown miscreants had planted two bombs in the fuel tanks of two motorcycles parked outside Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Haji Essa’s residence in the Guldara Baghicha area of Chaman, police said.