Two bike lifters held

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered three motorbikes from them, a police spokesman said.

A special team of ACLC under supervision of Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali succeeded to arrest two bike thieves identified as Pervez s/o Muhammad Bashir resident of Islamabad, Sardar khan s/o Assal Khan resident of district Nowshera and recovered three stolen Honda 125 motor bike from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift bike along with their two other accomplices and another police team has been constituted to arrest them.—APP

