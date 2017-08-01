Two accused nabbed in police operation

City Reporter

At least two accused were taken into custody during police operation in different areas of Karachi on Sunday night. Police conducted an operation in Gulistan Johar Block-14 and arrested an accused in injured condition after an encounter. Police sources said that the accused, Bilal, was looting the residents. Police have also recovered arms and a motorcycle from him.

Separately, police arrested a street criminal, named Johnson, during an operation carried out at the Shahra-e-Faisal. Police sources said that arms and a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from his possession.