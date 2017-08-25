Two accused held

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

Shikarpur Police claimed to have arrested two nominated accused, seized sophisticated weapons and torched hideouts of criminals situated katcha area of Garhi Tegho, of Khanpur tehsil, in the limits of Naparkot Police Station, here on Thursday early in the morning.

A special police party cordoned off the area and raided on villages Hazaroo-jo-Goth, Dhak band, and Choie Shaakh and after encountering Shikarpur police have arrested two nominated criminals, who were nominated in a case of attacking on police picket while whose names had kept secret.