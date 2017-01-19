Two accused arrested in murder case

Swabi

The police have successfully traced a murder case by arresting two accused Gulzar and Adnan residents of Jalsai for allegedly killing their friend near Chota Lahore.

A press release issued from the office of DPO Office Swabi said that accused Muhammad Hayat and Adnan were arrested on charges of killing his friend Roshan Khan at village Jalsai near Chota Lahore.

The DPO has constituted a high level investigation team led by DSP Pashum Gul after recovering a dead boy of deceased Roshan Khan on January 7 from village Jalasai. The police team successfully probed the case on scientific lines by arresting the above accused along with recovery of arm used in the offence.

The DPO has announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the investigation team.—APP