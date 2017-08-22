Two accused arrested, 139kg ‘Gutka’ seized

Staff Reporter

Two accused were arrested red-handed while carrying 139 kilogram “Gutka” in a hiroof van during a successful operation by by Taimooria Police here on Monday.

SP Gulberg division Bashir Barohi said that the accused were identified as Mubashir son of Shamim and Adnan son of Iqbal.

The accused disclosed that the “Gutka” was manufactured in a factory at Surjani and supplied all over the metropolis.

The police has also impounded the Hi-Roof van and registered a case against the accused.