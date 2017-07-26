Two accomplices of Lahore suicide bomber identified

Lahore

A First Information Report (FIR) for the suicide blast in Lahore that claimed 26 lives on Monday identified two accomplices of the attacker, it surfaced on Tuesday.

An FIR registered against three unidentified persons states the bomber, who was 16-17 years old, bid farewell to two people before approaching policemen resting under the shade of a tree and detonating the bomb.

The suicide bomber traversed from Gajju Matta town to the site of the incident – Sabzi Mandi—in a rickshaw, intelligence sources disclosed.

DNA tests of the terrorist’s severed limbs are being conducted. All bikes destroyed in the blast belonged to victims, authorities said .

Meanwhile Funeral prayers of police personnel, who embraced martyrdom in Lahore blast on Monday, were offered on Monday night.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Corps Commander Lahore, DG Rangers Punjab, IG Punjab, other high officials and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer.

The provincial capital is in he grip of grief after the killing of 26 people and more than 58 injured, some seriously, after Monday’s blast. Though normal activities resumed on Tuesday in the city but the hustle and bustle , for which the city is famous was not visible. People are still feeling the pain and visited the homes of those killed in the blast.

Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Ittefaq hospital and inquired about the well being of the victims of suicide blast in Sabzi Mandi.

He met every injured civilian and policeman individually and directed the authorities to provide them with best medical facilities. Punjab CM also asked the patients about the details of the blast.

On the occasion, he termed the incident as miserable and distressing which targeted innocent people and police.

“Coward and savage enemy has committed the brutal action. The nation will surely avenge the incident while the perpetrators of the attack cannot escape their dreadful end,” he said.

He stressed that the intentions of a brave nation making immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism cannot be shaken.

Meanwhile the huge claims of Rs 12 billion Safe City Project in the province, have failed to ensure security for the citizens of the provincial capital. The unfulfilled promises have also added fuel to fire.

With the actual planning to install 8,000 cameras in Lahore, the authorities have only been able to activate 1500 cameras which are not even 19% of the total. The project was expected to be completed in 2016.

The police sources told they face difficulty in investigation due to insufficient implementation of the proposed security plan. Police haven’t received enough video footage from these cameras to support their probe and identify the lapses.

The net worth of this project has escalated to Rs. 13 billion, 1 billion rupees more than the initial estimation, due to delay. According to reports, Safe City Project MD refused to comment.

It is worth mentioning that the project was originally conceived in PPP-led coalition government during 2009, but revamped by PML-N government. China had granted a soft loan for the project at two percent interest rate and it will be paid back within 20 years.

According to the police officials, the head of suicide attacker has been recovered, and is sent to Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory. The initial report that was sent to Punjab CM states that 10-12 kilograms of explosive material was used in the attack along with ball bearings, nuts and bolts.—INP