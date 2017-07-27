Two abducted officials of Pak Mission reaching home today

Akhtar Jamal

Islamabad

Two Pakistani employees of Jalalabad Consulate who were kidnapped by a Taliban group in Afghanistan on June 16, 2017 on way to Tourkham have been safely recovered and are expected to join their families today (Thursday).

The released two Pakistanis, Jan Khan and Ejaz Ahmed were kidnapped near Torkham border inside Afghanistan while returning home for Eid holidays from Jalalabad

Pakistani senior officials approached their Afghan counterparts in Foreign Office and Security Department. The Afghan officials took serious action and immediately formed three police parties to trace the missing Pakistanis.

Later it was learnt that the two Pakistanis had been kidnapped by a Taliban group which were demanding ransom. Pakistani and Afghan officials worked closely and arrested several men linked with the kidnappers. Mr Jan Khan is related to one of the editors of Pakistan Observer.

Finally on July 25, 2017 Afghan security forces raided suspected hideout of the kidnappers and released the two Pakistanis unharmed.

It is important to note that President Ashraf Ghani personally phoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in Kabul to inform that the Afghan security forces had recovered the two Pakistani officials in a security operation. Later on Wednesday evening, the two officials were handed over to the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both Jan Khan and Ijaz Ahmed are expected to be flown back to Pakistan to join their families today .