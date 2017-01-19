Twin-City Boxing C’ship held

Khudam Subhani

Rawalpindi

Mehroz Khan, Nouman Khan, Muhammad Khawer, and Faraz Ahmed proved their mettle and clinched the boxing fights, held at Liaquat Gym near Pandora Chongi here yesterday.

A twin-city boxing championship was participated by a number of clubs belonging to Rawalpindi and Islamabad which was jointly conducted by President of Boxing Association Arshad Butt, president of Boxing Association of Rawalpindi Division Abdul Jabbar Pal and Rawalpindi District Nadeem Dilawer.

Coach from Islamabad’s club Syed Yahya Hussaini and Liaquat gym’s coach Sardar Khan performed as referee and Muhammad Kazim Khan as judge. Later, chief guest Dr Rizwan, Haleem Butt and Arshad Butt awarded the prizes to the players.