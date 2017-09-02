Twin cities witnessed huge rush at Bus Stands, Railway Station

City Reporter

Railway station in Rawalpindi and bus stands in twin cities witnessed huge rush Thursday as people thronged there to proceed to their home towns in order to celebrate Eidul Azha with their dear ones. All bus and wagon terminals including railway station on Thursday remained jam packed with passengers who were leaving for their native towns to celebrate Eidul Azha with their families. The passengers were seen running from one bus stand to the other in search of tickets, while powerful transporters taking full advantage of the situation were demanding double fares from them.

Huge rush of passengers could be witnessed at all bus terminals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and also at Rawalpindi Railway Station here on Thursday.

On the other hand, as per ugly practices long route transporters were openly looting helpless passengers by charging Rs100 to Rs200 extra on a ticket apart from charges of luggage, thanks to the apathy of the government officials who were watching the whole drama with closed eyes. Some transporters at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal, Faizabad Bus Terminal, Rawat Bus Terminal, Humrahi Wagon Terminal and Soan Bus/Wagon Terminals were demanding double fares from poor passengers. Many people who had made advanced booking were more comfortable and relaxed as they got the transport according to their requirement.

The official Eid holidays will begin on Friday, but most of the non-locals have already left for their hometowns on Thursday after marking attendance in their offices.

A large number of passengers were seen at Rawalpindi Railway Station waiting for trains. Majority of passengers have already booked their seats but others are facing difficulties in hunt of seats.

Bilal Ahmad Khan, going to Thandiani said he always preferred to travel home at night but decided to reach the Pir Wadhai bus stand to avoid non availability of ticket. However he said the situation is very difficult as desperate passengers enter a bus or wagon as soon as it reaches the stand. He complained that private transporters overcharge and misbehave with people on Eid.

Liaquat Jadoon, who was going to Haripur said the transporters were refusing seats for the passengers of enroute cities. As a result, he is unable to get a seat and would be forced to stay till evening to get conveyance. He was not sure that he would be able to celebrate Eid with his family.