Twin cities receive first drizzle of current season

After a long break, citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took a sigh of relief from continuous dry spell with the first drizzle on Tuesday morning. The spell is expected to continue till Saturday with intermittent rains, Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr. Ghulam Rasool told APP.

He shared that two more spells are expected in January, adding that the rain spells would have good affects on crops over all.

Explaining the reason of the long dry spell, he stated that according to the weather patterns of Pakistan, after ending el nino usually a long dry spell occur and as the last system was over in May, it is result of the climate activity.

The spell started with weak currents but better rainfall likely from Wednesday with intervals in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Northern Areas, Murree, Gilyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Balitistan, an official of Met office told APP.

He further informed that snowfall is also likely in Northern areas, Murree Gilyat, Swat and other adjoining hilly areas.

The official said that the current dense fog in central and southern parts of punjab and upper Sindh would continue but will subside with expected rainfall during the current spell at few areas, however, it will continue in other parts.—APP

