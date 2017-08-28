Twin cities hospitals receive 25 confirmed dengue patients

City Reporter

As many as 25 confirmed dengue patients had got admission in different government hospitals of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday.

According to hospitals sources, in total patients, 15 were from rural areas including Barakahu, Tarlie, Rawat and Sohan while 10 cases were from urban areas of federal capital. Dengue patients were admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC), Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Hospital Rawalpindi.

Ten patients who were admitted in FGPC included M Tayyab, M. Abdullah, Baber Ali, Attique-ur-Rehman, Saghir Ali, M. Imran, Nadir Masih, Savera Nokhaiz, M Waseem Khan and Usman Ali.

Sources said that the hospital administration had started providing medical treatment to dengue patients. They said that keeping in view the situation, the hospital administrations had allocated beds for dengue patients.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration had advised the citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to take special preventive measures to protect them from carrying dengue virus. It said that citizens should properly dispose off solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes. It said that dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults.

It said that dengue viruses are transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female aedes mosquitoes. It added mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. The administration said after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito is capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life.

It said the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever. It added the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient.