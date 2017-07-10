Twin blasts in Mohmand leave five soldiers martyred

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Twin blasts in the Mohmand agency on Sunday led to the martyrdom of at least five men in uniform and injuries to many others.

Reports reaching here said the unknown miscreants targeted the security forces in two different places in Safi sub-division of the Mohmand agency with the Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs).

In first incident, as the security sources said the alleged terrorists targeted a group of security personnel with the Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) in the Sheikh Baba Guluna area while they were busy fetching the drinking water. The blast resulted in the

killing of two soldiers while equal number of others sustained serious wounds.

Later, as the security men were moving towards the blast site to facilitate and carry out the rescue activities and evacuate the victims, the security forces’ squad was hit ay an IED on their way. The second blast, as the security sources say, left at least three men in uniform martyred while few others received injuries.

“As many as five security forces were martyred and many others sustained serious injuries in two IEDs blasts here in the Safi subdivision of Mohmand Agency on Sunday”. The sources in the security forces said adding the injured personnel were rushed to hospital for medical assistance while security forces cordoned off the area.

It was reported that the security forces later kicked off search and net operation but the saboteurs remained at large.